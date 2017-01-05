Girls basketball: Panthers topple Green Wave

Masuk High’s girls basketball team saw its hard work pay off with a 32-17 win over visiting New Milford, on Thursday night.

With the win, the Panthers ended a five-game losing streak, which has featured four nail-biting setbacks by four points or less. Masuk improved to 2-6 overall, and the Green Wave fell to 2-7.

“It feels good, especially because we’ve had a lot of close games and we’ve been on the wrong side of them,” said Masuk captain Casey Sederquest, who led all scorers with 10 points.

Kaitlyn Infante scored 8, Gabby Beckett had 7, Callie Engle dropped in 5 and Bri Craig contributed 2.

Sederquest led the rebounding effort, and Beckett came away with a handful of steals.

The Panthers led 12-9 at halftime and doubled their point total in the third quarter as Infante hit three shots in the period.

“They deserved it. They’ve been through a lot in a short amount of time,” said Masuk coach Mike Collins, noting that his squad is only 14 points away from having its record flipped around to 6-2. “What people don’t see is how they come to practice every day with a positive attitude and work hard.”

With an overall young lineup, Collins notes that his team is improving and learning each time it hits the court.

“We’re gaining experience every time we play. I just think we executed better,” Collins said of the difference between those hard-to-swallow losses and the New Milford game.

Even with a big lead in hand late in the game, Collins called multiple timeouts to get the team members to work on different offensive and defensive strategies.

“If I can use every single one of them to my advantage to get these kids to grow then I’m going to use them,” Collins said. “They were doing what we wanted.”

The Panthers will look for their second win in a row when they visit Joel Barlow of Redding on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.

“I think we can go on a little run from here,” captain Alicia Cascella said.