Health Dept. urges locals to test homes for radon

As January is National Radon Month, the Connecticut State Department of Public Health (DPH) urges Connecticut residents to test their homes for radon gas, the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers. Health officials estimate that radon is responsible for more than 21,000 lung cancer deaths each year in the United States.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas formed from the natural decay of uranium and is found in rock, soil and water. Although radon in outdoor air poses a relatively low risk to human health, it can enter homes from the surrounding soil and become a health hazard inside buildings.

Radon is an invisible gas that has no smell and people often don’t know when this silent killer is in their homes. That is why testing for radon and reducing elevated levels is so important. It saves lives and could potentially save yours and the lives of your loved ones.

The DPH Radon Program recommends that all Connecticut homes be tested for radon. Testing is recommended in the winter months, and it is simple and inexpensive. Test kits can be purchased from the American Lung Association of New England by calling 1-800-LUNG-USA or at your local hardware store.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends that homes with radon levels at or above 4.0 pCi/L be fixed. Homeowners should consider reducing their potential lung cancer risk by fixing homes with radon levels between 2 pCi/L and 4 pCi/L. Smokers exposed to radon have a much higher risk for developing lung cancer.

Radon problems can be corrected by qualified radon contractors, with costs typically ranging between $1,200 and $1,500. A homeowner should hire a qualified radon mitigation (reduction) contractor to decrease airborne radon levels.

To learn more about radon and to obtain a list of qualified radon mitigation contractors, please visit the DPH Radon Program web site at www.ct.gov/dph/radon. If you have additional questions please contact the Monroe Health Department at 203-452-2818.