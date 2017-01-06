Boys basketball: Masuk holds off Newtown High

Masuk High’s boys basketball team built an early lead, withstood a Newtown High rally, and came away with a 59-51 win over the visiting Nighthawks on Friday night.

The Panthers led 20-8 after one quarter of play, but saw the Nighthawks get to within two points late in the opening half, before taking a 33-29 lead into the break.

Back-to-back Newtown 3-pointers trimmed a seven-point deficit to just one, at 36-35, early in the third before the Panthers went on an 8-0 run.

The Hawks answered with an 8-0 run of their own, making the score 44-43 Panthers heading to the fourth quarter.

Newtown got no closer.

Clinging to a three-point lead, the Panthers made a stop on defense, and Eli Feuz finished a fast break on a pass from Trevor Rooney for a 51-46 advantage with 4:57 to play.

The Panthers tacked on free throws, going 21 of 29 from the line overall, and made their shots down the stretch.

Kyle Orie led the way with 17 points, Trevor Rooney had 13 points and Will Santee scored 11.

Orie and Ryan Winkler each pulled down seven rebounds, and Winkler dished out six assists.