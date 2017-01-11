Monroe Courier

Spaghetti dinner and free concert at Long Hill United Methodist Church

On Saturday, Jan. 21, Long Hill United Methodist Church serves up the Blue River Jazz Band as the main course in our free monthly concert series. This is the group formerly known as the Chris Coulter Quartet, a longtime favorite in this area.

First up will be the monthly spaghetti supper, starting at 5:30 p.m., with spaghetti, salad, bread, beverages and dessert, all for $12, $11 for seniors. Long Hill United Methodist Church is at 6358 Main Street (Route 111), Trumbull. For information, call 203-954-9691.

