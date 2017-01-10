Wintry mix possible in area Tuesday, temps to increase Wednesday

A wintry mix is possible Tuesday with the National Weather Service predicting increasing likelihood of it occurring as the day goes on.

The chance of snow and sleet is slight before 3 p.m., then changing to rain, snow and sleet in the afternoon and possible until 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Elevated temperatures change it over to all rain by early Wednesday morning.

The full forecast is below.

Today A slight chance of snow and sleet before 3pm, then a chance of rain, snow, and sleet. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Wind chill values between 20 and 30. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Rain, snow, and sleet likely before 1am, then rain. Temperature rising to around 41 by 2 am. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Wednesday Rain likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.