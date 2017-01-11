Online petition calls for removal of Masuk student

Within less than 24 hours of being posted, a petition to move one of Masuk High School’s students to an alternative school setting received more than 1,500 signatures.
The petition calls for the student, who is a minor, to be removed from the Masuk community due to his alleged involvement with “the social media attack on special need students and African Americans.”
The petition includes screenshots of posts made by the student on their Instagram account which features offensive comments about individuals with special needs and race.
“As a school who encourages diversity and loves and supports our special needs students, we find it very difficult to maintain peace and focus on our academics,” the petition said. “As a community, we understand the challenges that our special needs students face everyday and we strive to see them succeed and most of all see them happy and provide an everyday oasis free of judgement and alienation.”
The petition, which is directed to the Monroe Board of Education, Masuk’s principal Joe Kobza and vice principal Mark Schwartz demands that the school take action against the student.
“[He] has disrupted our education and poses a distraction to our academics. The students of Masuk High School seek justice to the highest extent possible against [him] and anyone involved in the deplorable actions placed onto social media. Suspension is not enough, we seek more, much more. It is despicable and disgusting how one human can be so malicious and still stand by his actions even after retaliation and outroar,” it said. “Monroe Board Of Education, please stand by our motto and lead by example in our efforts to have justice served as it was intended.”
The Courier contacted Monroe Superintendent Jim Agostine about the petition and he said that he could not comment on the individual student’s situation.
“I’m not at liberty to release that kind of information,” he said.
He also said that he could not confirm that the person who posted the petition to Change.org is a student.
“We are taking this situation very seriously, as we always do when it concerns student safety,” Agostine said. “This is a very unfortunate situation.”
He also said the it is currently an ongoing investigation.
The next Board of Education meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
By TinaMarie Craven on January 11, 2017
