Town Council approves funds to extend Chalk Hill use to June 30

During the Town Council’s first meeting of 2017, the ongoing Chalk Hill debate dominated the conversation between the council members and First Selectman Steve Vavrek.

While the subject is in the forefront of the council’s collective mind, the discussion focused on whether the council would approve the special appropriation of funds to allow operations at Chalk Hill to continue until June 30. To allow programs to run in the building until the end of June, the Town Council would have to approve $170,000 to fund the building’s operations.

Council questions

As Chalk Hill shares a campus with two operational schools, council member Nicholas Kapoor asked Vavrek if there was a security plan in place for the building if municipal offices were to relocate there and operate during school hours. Vavrek said a plan would be discussed during the Chalk Hill budget presentation.

Vavrek clarified that only Parks and Recreation programs would be operating out of Chalk Hill until June 30 if the funds were approved and that town offices would not be relocating to the building until after that date, if a plan was approved.

Kapoor also asked Vavrek which office is the lead office or who the point person is for the Chalk Hill project. Vavrek said his office would be taking the lead on Chalk Hill and that he will make sure all the project’s information is available to the public online.

During the meeting, council member Kevin Reid asked if Vavrek would be providing the Town Council with different plans for Chalk Hill, such as demolishing it, mothballing it or keeping it, when he makes his budget presentation on the building.

“Is it safe to assume that we’ll see options in said plan?” Reid said.

Vavrek said he thinks the town should keep the building.

“Candidly, I think it’s a mistake if the town decides to tear it down. I think it’s a mistake if the town decides to mothball it,” he said. “You will see every indication of why we want to keep it as a thriving, municipal resource.”

Vavrek said he will personally be giving a PowerPoint presentation about Chalk Hill during budget season.

Chairman concerns

Throughout the extensive discussion, Town Council Chairman Frank Lieto lamented that the council didn’t have the information provided by the First Selectman back in September.

“Why couldn’t we have received this information, the PowerPoint presentation and the like to properly make this decision back in September? Why has it taken through January, backs against the wall, subject to us asking for it that we only then receive this information?” Lieto asked.

Vavrek suggested that some of that information had been previously available to the council members but said he would like to move forward.

Lieto said he felt the Town Council was being asked to spend a considerable amount of money for using the Chalk Hill gym. He also said that if the information had been available earlier, the programs slated for Chalk Hill could have found a less expensive alternate location and the town would not have been placed in this situation.

“Is it responsible for us to spend $170,000 for 377 users?” Lieto said.

He also asked Vavrek about the lack of staffing costs for the building. Vavrek explained that the costs were covered from other department budgets and that those working in the building were typically flex staff.

The vote

Prior to voting, several members of the council voiced their opinions about the funding.

“I cannot sit and support negligent planning,” Lieto said. “I deem funding this as quasi-bailout. It’s not something that I’m going to partake in.”

Council member Ken Kellogg agreed with Lieto that Chalk Hill has become a frustrating issue and that it could have been planned better but said he supports allowing programs to continue until the end of June.

“I do think we could have planned a lot better. We want to avoid having a solution in search of a problem,” Kellogg said.

Council Vice Chairman Enid Lipeles said she supports funding the operations.

Kapoor said the council must do what is best for the taxpayers and agreed to support the funds.

“I agree the process has been frustrating, I agree the information hasn’t been given to us in a timely manner, but for right now I would have to support the transfer and hope that if it passes that when Feb. 8 comes around we have the ability to analyze all the different scenarios moving forward,” he said.

Council member Dee Dee Martin said approving the funds seems to amount to the council “literally buying time” for Chalk Hill, but chose to support the funds.

The funds were passed despite Lieto’s opposition to the funding.

The Courier spoke with Vavrek after the Town Council voted to approve the funds for Chalk Hill and he said he’s happy with the decision.

“It means Parks and Recreation will continue, what the Parks and Rec director, the Parks and Rec Commission and myself feel are vital programs to the community,” he said.

When asked to comment on Lieto’s vocal opposition to approving the funds, Vavrek said, “Everybody, whether we agree or not, has the right to their opinion. I’m just happy the vote went well for the programs and the people who want them.”