State education costs piling up: ECS cuts and unfunded mandates push costs on locals

During last week’s Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Jim Agostine announced that the district instituted a budget spending freeze in the wake of the Educational Cost Sharing (ECS) grant funding cuts.
The Monroe School District received a 2.1% funding cut that leaves the town with $134,966 less than planned for 2017.
According to the letter, signed by Benjamin Barnes, secretary of the Office of Policy and Management, the adopted budgets for 2016 and 2017 for the state included $20 million in Municipal Opportunities Regional Efficiencies savings.
“In order to realize the savings required by the enacted budget for FY 2017, it is necessary to act now in implementing the MORE lapse,” the letter said.
“The reductions will be applied to the January 2017 and April 2017 ECS payments. These reductions will be applied in a needs-directed manner, whereby the ECS grant is reduced between 25% and 90% for the 25 wealthiest communities, and the 68 poorest communities in the state will lose only 1% or less of their ECS grant,” the letter said.
Agostine said the cuts are unfortunate, and because the budget cuts are for 2017 it will impact the town as well as the school district.
“It is unfortunate the state is again reducing its share of revenue to towns across the state. I am glad it is not more than the $134,966,” Agostine said.
The cuts varied across the state, with Greenwich receiving the largest cut at just over 90%, from $1.4 million to $137,000 approximately. Neighboring Easton saw a 27%, or $67,274, reduction, and Trumbull saw a 7.2% decrease, $266,792.
Local response
Agostine said the spending freeze means that all district expenses have to be approved by him.
“Only emergency items will be approved,” he said.
The school board discussed its concerns about how the state’s reduced funding would impact the district.
“Once again the state is reneging yet again on what they should be spending on school districts, and taxpayers shouldn’t be left to pick up that piece,” Agostine said.
He said he would be reaching out to other superintendents across the state to see how other schools will be responding to the ECS cuts.
State mandates
In addition to the cuts, the state continues to impose unfunded mandates on the schools. These mandates are statutes or regulations that require the school district to perform certain actions, without being given money for fulfilling the requirements.
Donna Lane, chairman of the Board of Education, said the state continues to push unfunded mandates on the schools that cost the districts sizeable amounts of money and then the state fails to provide the schools with proper funding.
Lane said state Rep. JP Sredzinski contacted her to ask which of the state’s unfunded mandates were not cost-effective in an effort to get rid of them, to compensate for the ECS cuts.
“I’m not sure if they’ll get anywhere with that in Hartford,” Lane said.
She also said she found out from legislators that when they pass the mandates they often are informed that it won’t cost anything when the mandate is carried out, but that the $0 on the forms the legislators see refers to the cost to the state, not the cost to constituents.
“They vote for it not realizing what it means for the different districts,” Lane said.
Frustration
“The state cannot continue to cut funding and have the expectation that every little mandate that they issue is going to be complied with,” Agostine said. “We are running out of time and money to do all the things they’re asking us to do.”
Agostine said some of the unfunded mandates include professional development days that require all the district’s staff to be trained in particular areas but took away time from training staff in areas Monroe needed to focus on. The unfunded mandate that changed the district’s calendar involved renegotiating two holidays with the teachers’ union that cost the district $68,000. The state also added an unfunded mandate that will come into effect next year for alternative education. If a student is expelled, the district currently provides a tutor for two hours a day five days a week, which costs the district roughly $55 an hour. With the new mandate, the district will be required to provide “the equivalent to the current education program,” which is at least 900 hours, so if a child is expelled for one year it would cost the district $49,000.
“No one at the state level thought about what that was going to cost,” Agostine said.
Board member Shannon Monaco said the mandates are “unsustainable.”
“[The mandates] whittle away our ability to do all the things we need to to,” Agostine said.