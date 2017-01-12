Community briefs Jan. 12

AARP

Sen. Kevin Kelly, Representatives Jason Perillo and Ben McGorty will update seniors on the Legislative issues for 2017 at the AARP Chapter 3240 meeting Jan. 17 at the Shelton Senior Center, 81 Wheeler St. at 1:30.

Refreshments served and guests invited. Call Phylis 926-6916 for more information.

Business programs

The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library will be hosting a series of business programs with Monroe’s Chamber of Commerce and Greater Bridgeport SCORE. The third installment of the series, the “How to Compete with Big Box Retailers with Cliff Ennico” program is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

Songs from the Heart program

The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Songs from the Heart, a program of love songs and standards on Sunday Feb. 26, at 1:30 p.m., at The Center at 23 Priscilla Place in Trumbull.

The program features Michael Jovovich, Dr. Joe Utterback, Tony LaVorgna, Brian Coralian, Nick Macri and Eric Nyquist.

Cabaret seating. Doors open at 1 p.m. Bring your own refreshments. Pre-purchase of tickets is necessary. Cost is $5 per person.

For tickets, call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065.

Near & Far Aid holds annual spring gala

Near & Far Aid will host its 22nd annual Spring Gala to raise funds for Fairfield County’s poverty-fighting organizations on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m., at Mitchells store in Westport. This year’s theme, “Sky’s the Limit — the Ultimate (indoor) Rooftop Party,” will feature a model runway fashion show showcasing Brunello Cucinelli’s spring 2017 collection and a music concert by NYC’s, 45 Riots. There also will be live and silent auctions.

For tickets, at $350, with a limited number of premium seating tickets available for $400, visit nearandfaraid.org. For more information visit nearandfaraid.org or facebook.com/NearandFarAid.