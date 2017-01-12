Vision services and an author will pop by the library this week

Low vision services

The Lions Club will be hosting a vision presentation at the library on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. Fran Harmeyer, occupational therapist at Griffin Hospital will discuss tips on improving vision without glasses or surgery. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Author visit

Author Missy Wolfe comes to us as a highly recommended speaker and will discuss her book, Insubordinate Spirit on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. Her book describes the drama of the founding of Greenwich and the great Munsee massacre of 1644. It received the medal for literary excellence from the St. Nicholas Society.

Books will be available for sale and signing at the end of the presentation. Register online at www.ewml.org.

Teen crafting

Teens can make wine cork owls at the library on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. The activity is open to kids in grades six through nine. Register online at www.ewml.org.

World of coffee

The library will host a presentation on Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. by Gerry Nicholls about coffee. The presentation will discuss health benefits of coffee as well as how it’s grown, traded and prepared. Register online at www.ewml.org.

February book discussion

The library announced that Kitchens of the Great Midwest will be the February’s book. Come share a lively discussion with us. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the front desk one month prior to the discussion date. No registration necessary.

T-Shirt scarves for teens

On Feb. 6 the library will host a t-shirt scarves workshops for teens at 4 p.m. Kids in grades six through 12 can make these great accessories by painting, cutting and stretching old t-shirts.

Raid your closets or shop the thrift stores. Participants must bring two cotton t-shirts, men’s size XL or larger. Register online at www.ewml.org.