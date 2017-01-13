School board passes budget

At the first Board of Education meeting of the year, the members voted to approve Superintendent Jim Agostine’s revised school budget for the 2017-18 school year.

The revised budget features a 2.95% increase over the previous year’s budget, which amounts to an additional $1,610,546 in the budget. The revised budget asks for a total of $56,252,314 to be used for the Monroe schools.

The approved budget is $285,465 less than the budget Agostine presented to the board in December. The original budget featured a 3.47%, or $1,896,011, increase over the previous year’s budget.

The earlier budget proposal was trimmed after the district learned of five additional retirements, special education savings, salary savings, and the decision to not replace one of the staff retirements.

“To round things off we’re going to scavenge every other account for small amounts of money,” Agostine said.

Need for increase

Agostine had previously attributed the higher budget to “human costs.”

His noted that the four primary increases in the budget are a 2.53% increase in salaries, 6.52% for transportation, 9.93% for medical insurance, and 19.67% for special education.

“We are a people business, and people cost money,” Agostine said.

The costs are associated with contractual salary increases, the bus provider’s shift to private parking grounds, the increasing costs of medical insurance, and special education instructional needs.

Agostine also said that even though medical insurance costs are higher, the district’s employees have been paying larger portions of their medical bills each year.

“I feel that the taxpayers of Monroe should be taxed for the amount of money needed to run a good program educationally for our students, no more and no less than what’s needed,” he said.

When putting together the budget, Agostine said, they were not willing to cut funding for extracurricular activities or cut personnel in a way that would dramatically alter class sizes, because he feels students should not be impacted by any budget cuts.

State funding cuts

At this time, the potential for state grants is still unknown, but Agostine doesn’t seem to be hanging much hope on state funding in the wake of the Education Cost Sharing (ECS) grant funding cuts.

At the end of December the state notified municipalities across the state that school districts would receive less ECS funding in 2017 than the schools had previously been promised. Monroe saw a 2.1%, or $134,966, cut in funding.

Despite the state funding unknowns, Agostine said, he will continue to look for potential savings in the the budget.

“We will continue to scrutinize for every possible savings as we go along,” he said.