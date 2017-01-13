Monroe swears in new Registrar of Voters

Last week Monroe held a swearing in ceremony for the town’s new Registrars of Voters.

Town Clerk Vida Stone swore in Margaret Villani and Jamieson Campbell on Jan. 3 for their four year term. Both Villani and Campbell have previously served as poll workers.

Campbell and Villani pledged to uphold the high standards established for the Monroe Registrar of Voters office by the outgoing Registrars, Susan Koneff and Judith Stripay.

Villani will serve as the Republican Registrar of Voters and will be assisted by her deputy Debra Ductches. Campbell will serve as the Democrat Registrar of Voters and will be assisted by Jan Larsen.