Town receives donation of 20 trees

By Monroe Courier on January 14, 2017 in Community · 0 Comments

First Selectman Steve Vavrek (left), Dave Gindek, Darryl Newman and Chuck Newman of Planters Choice and Renee Marsh, Master Gardener of Monroe Parks and Recreation gather together in Wolfe Park. The Parks Division of Monroe Parks and Recreation Department accepted a donation of 20 trees from Planters Choice of Newtown. The donation is part of their annual program to recognize municipalities and departments that have longstanding relationships with the company. The donated trees will be planted in the spring at Wolfe Park, Monroe Police Department and other locations managed by Parks and Recreation. The trees are currently being stored at Wolfe Park’s nursery under the direction of Superintendent Russ Tice. — Frank Cooper photo

