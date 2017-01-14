Monroe Courier

School notes Jan. 14

January 14, 2017

SUNY New Paltz

Haley Noelle Bassett made the dean’s list at SUNY New Paltz for the fall semester.

Bucknell University

Maren Burling made the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the fall semester of the 2016-17 academic year.

Keene State

Michelle Andrzejewski,Mark Flader, Alexa Unger and George Zarifian made the dean’s list at Keene State College. Keene State announced that 1,400 students made the dean’s list in the fall.

Wheaton College

Nicole Blaskewicz was selected as a member of Solidarity Cabinet. She serves as Chaplain.

