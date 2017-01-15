Police logs Jan. 2 to Jan. 8

The Monroe Police Department responded to 20 alarms, 26 medical emergencies and one 911 hang-up between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8.

Monday, Jan. 2

4:44 p.m. — Complaint reported on Route 25. A disgruntled employee refused to leave and threatened the manager.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

8:32 a.m. — Car accident reported on Fan Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

10:53 — Complaint reported on Fan Hill Road. Person said they received social media threats from a former employee.

1:13 p.m. — Car accident reported on Turkey Roost Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

5:08 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

8:27 a.m. — Fraud reported on Ridgewood Drive. A person said someone used their Social Security Number to open a credit card.

9:16 — Vandalism reported on Stanley Road. Person said someone cut their Christmas lights.

4:20 p.m. — Fraud reported on Colonial Drive. Someone reported credit card fraud.

Thursday, Jan. 5

9:41 a.m. — Criminal arrest reported on Fan Hill Road. Police arrested 20-year-old Morgan Heslin after she turned herself in on a warrant. She was allegedly charged with a DUI and failure to stay in the proper lane. She was released on a $5,000 bond.

11:59 — Animal complaint reported on Lazy Brook Road. A coyote was reported on the golf course near the eighth and ninth hole.

1:03 p.m. — Car accident reported on Cross Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

6:47 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Friday, Jan. 6

3:17 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 110. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

7:01 — Car accident reported on Guinea Road. A car struck a deer.

8:20 — Complaint reported on Hawthorne Drive. Person said they received harassing phone calls.

Saturday, Jan. 7

12:20 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

4:30 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision in a parking lot, no injuries reported.

5:12 — Car accident reported on West Maiden Lane. A car slid off the road.

Sunday, Jan. 8

11:55 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two vehicles were in a collision, no injuries reported.

4:17 p.m. — Car accident reported on Hattertown Road. A car struck a mailbox, no injuries reported.

4:45 — Car accident reported on Turkey Roost Road. A car was stuck in a snowbank.