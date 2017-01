The Rotary Club of Monroe will once again be delivering buckets of sand/salt mixture to senior and disabled individuals and families living in Monroe to spread on their walkways and driveways during the winter.

This program will be running throughout the winter season. Those interested in receiving a bucket, can sign up at the Monroe Senior Center or contact Dan Keene at 203-724-1035 or [email protected].

Individuals/families living in developments that already provide sand are not eligible.