Writer’s bloc: The Seed of Life

There is nothing in this world that I wouldn’t sell. I would sell my own mother if you wanted her. Money is the seed of life. Like they say, money makes the world go round and around.
Take her, spend her, share her, hold her, smell her. There ain’t nothin like the smell of a new crisp hundred dollar bill. She is smooth in your hand and you look like a big daddy with her. She is sweet when she is with you and cruel when you want her. She is beggin’ to be with you but she can poison you too.
There is nothin’ you can’t get with her.
When I was young my mama had nothin’. We used food stamps to buy our groceries. When the man would open the cash register, I could see all the money hiding inside. I just wanted to get my hand on her. A big fistfull of that green. I imagined holding her. I’d get some change from my poppie when he came by. I used to save it in a jar. Saved it up and bought my first bike, but it got stole.
I wanted more of her. I did everything I could to get her. I used to run down to the store for the old lady in the next apartment and buy her paper every day. She’d give me 50 cents a week. But when I saw her wallet full of cash next to the door one day I took it and never went back.
I started making my money the easy way, sellin some brown sugar and dope but that was a dead end. Ended up with a felony charge but I got off easy because I was a juvy.
Then I started breaking into shops. I was pretty good at it. Scope out the place, plan the job, go in at night. I’d sell my haul downtown but when I got caught with stolen property, my lawyer said one more time and I would be finished.
Got myself a new career. On the up and up now. I work as a security specialist. They pay me big and the work is easy.
Got the bling and the ka-ching and I get to spend time with my boy. Going to raise him right. Gonna give him everything he wants. I’m working hard for him. Get him a good life.
Writers’ Bloc:
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
Writer’s bloc: The Seed of Life
By By Mary McPadden on January 16, 2017 in Commentary, Opinion · 0 Comments
Writers’ Bloc:
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
