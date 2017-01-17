Sredzinski named ranking member on Public Safety Committee

State Rep. J.P. Sredzinski has been tapped by House Republican Leader Themis Klarides to serve as the Ranking Member on the Public Safety and Security committee which has cognizance over all matters relating to homeland security, the Department of Public Safety, including state police, state organized task force on crime, municipal police training, fire marshals, the fire safety code and the state building code, civil preparedness and legalized gambling and military and veterans’ affairs, except veterans’ pensions.

As Ranking Member, he is the chief House Republican on the Public Safety committee.

“As someone who has been involved in public safety for 22 years, I am thrilled to be named the top House Republican on the Public Safety Committee,” Sredzinski said. “As the Ranking Member on Public Safety, I hope to bring my knowledge of 911, emergency medical services and fire and police operations to my role in crafting meaningful legislation for all of Connecticut.”

He was also appointed to serve on the legislature’s Appropriations Committee, which oversees all matters relating to appropriations and the budgets of state agencies as well as matters relating to state employees’ salaries, benefits and retirement, teachers’ retirement and veterans’ pensions and collective bargaining agreements and arbitration awards for all state employees.

“The Appropriations Committee is charged with creating the spending side of the state budget and this year, there is no greater responsibility than to determine what we continue to fund and what needs to be cut from the state budget because Connecticut has been running constant deficits and needs to curtail its spending. Although the challenge is immense, I am hopeful that being a part of the Appropriations Committee will give me a role in determining the most important priorities for the State of Connecticut moving forward,” he said.

Sredzinski will also serve on the General Assembly’s Energy and Technology Committee, which has authority over matters relating to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and energy planning and activities.

“The next legislative session provides the Energy Committee with an opportunity to widen the market for alternative energy sources like solar and wind, without increasing costs for consumers. Connecticut families deserve affordable energy options, and the way to do that is to allow market pressure to drive prices down. I am eager to sit down and look at these issues,” Sredzinski said.