Sen. Kelly serves as assistant majority leader

Connecticut’s 2017 Legislative Session formally opened Jan. 4, and Monroe’s State Senator, Kevin Kelly was sworn in for his fourth term in the Connecticut State Senate as the Assistant Senate Republican Majority Leader. With the Senate evenly split, Kelly will take on greater responsibilities and several leadership roles as it relates to committee assignments.

Kelly will serve as the co-chair of both the Aging Committee and the Insurance and Real Estate Committee. He will also serve as the vice-chair to both the Housing Committee and the Human Services Committee.

Kelly said the balance of power has given him a renewed optimism and he says he is eager to get to work.

“This is a historic moment for the State of Connecticut as we are now a chamber of equals in the Senate. As we move into the 2017 Legislative Session I am optimistic about the opportunity to work across the aisle to develop policies that will restore Connecticut’s financial health and ultimately help middle-class families thrive,” said Kelly. “I want to especially thank my family who was able to accompany me during the opening day ceremonies – I continue to work hard for Connecticut, so my children and future generations can live in a Connecticut where they can prosper.”