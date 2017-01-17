Parks and Rec offers swim lessons

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

Youth Swim Lessons

Lessons for children ages four and up are based on a logical, six level progression that helps swimmers develop their water safety, survival and swimming skills. It is designed to give participants a positive learning experience. The prerequisite for each level is the successful demonstration of skills from the preceding level, except for Level 1, which has no prerequisites. Maximum of six participants per class for Levels 1-3. Maximum of eight participants per class for levels 4 and 5. Session 6: Mon/Tue/Thur, Feb. 13 – 28 (no class Feb. 20). Times: 6:15-6:45 p.m. (Levels 1, 2) and 6:45-7:45 p.m. (Levels 3,4,5). Registration deadline: Feb. 5. Fees: Level 1 and 2 $60 resident/$70 non-resident; Level 3 and higher: $70 resident/$80 non-resident.

Wine and Design

Come to this beginner beading class and spark your creative side. Design and complete a one of a kind bracelet with genuine stones and pearls. Bring a friend and BYOB. Class held Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6:30-8 p.m. Location: Chalk Hill School. Fee: $25 residents/$35 non-residents.

2017 Summer Job Applications

The Monroe Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting applications for summer jobs and will do so until Friday, March 17(Monday, April 17 for SFD Counselor/CIT). The following positions are available to be applied for at this time: Admissions Monitor, Seasonal Park Security/Boat Ramp Attendant, Park Maintainer 1-3, Lifeguard 1-3, Swim Instructor, Summer Fun Days Counselor/CIT. All lifeguard applicants (new and returning) must attach a copy of all pertinent certifications or the application will not be accepted. Job descriptions are available in the Parks and Recreation Department Office located in the Town Hall. Job applications can be obtained at the office Monday–Thursday from 8:30–4:30 and Friday 8:30-1:30 or downloaded from www.monroerec.org. All applicants must be 16 years old by May 1, 2017 to be eligible for employment (CITs must be 15 years old by June 1, 2017).