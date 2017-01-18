Town Council briefs Jan. 18

Part-time pay plan

Monroe’s Human Resources Director Cathy Lombardi presented the part-time pay plan again to the Town Council during Monday’s meeting. The plan had previously been presented at the end of December and the council members chose to hold off on making a decision about the $34,625 plan to pay the town’s part-time employees for 2017.

During this week’s meeting, Lombardi presented the council with the plan with the requested department line items.

Town Council member Nicholas Kapoor noted that the $34,625 that was the maximum allowed for the part-time pay plan was approved by the voters in last year’s budget.

“I want to make sure that it’s absolutely clear that the raises given to the part-time employees for the second half of this fiscal year are not at an additional cost to the taxpayer,” he said. “This money was earmarked specifically for this purpose in the budget that the voters approved.”

After a lengthy conversation about the numbers the council members voted in favor of the plan.

“After sixteen months of Town Council committee work and the diligent work of the Finance Department, Human Resources Department and all department heads of Town Hall, I am so happy we have approved a part-time pay plan for the employees of our town. I was happy to spearhead this project that saw excellent teamwork between Councilmembers and the staff of Town Hall,” Kapoor said. “The pay plan now establishes a structure for our part-time Town Hall employees and brings them a bit more inline with regards to wages compared to towns of our socioeconomic status. Some part-time employees wages before this plan hadn’t been updated for years, in the worst cases even a decade. By giving these wage increases we show the part-time employees that they are a valued part of our town. This will hopefully also increase retention of our employees which will decrease turnover and ensure that the residents of Monroe are helped by knowledgeable and dedicated employees in our Town Hall. This is a prime example of proactive planning, properly investing in our community, and working smarter for the success of our town, its employees, and its residents.”

Appointments

Pat O’Hara resigned as the Planning and Zoning chairman to take the recently vacated seat on the Board of Finance. O’Hara will be replacing Debra Dutches. During the Planning and Zoning Commission’s meeting last week, Planning and Zoning chairman William Porter recognized O’Hara’s seven years of service to Planning and Zoning.

O’Hara’s seat on the Planning and Zoning Commission was filled by Michael O’Reilly.

Town Council member Phyllis Kansky resigned from the council on Jan. 9. Kansky served the town for 43 years.

Donations

The Animal Control Unit received $50 in donations. The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library was gifted a $200 donation.

Donations to the Friendship Fund from various residents and organizations in the amount of $526.90. Project Warmth was given $1,295 from various residents and local organizations. Two park benches in the amount of $3,060 were given to the Parks and Recreation Department from residents.

The Monroe Volunteer Emergency Medical Services was given $1,580 from various residents and organizations. Donations to The Food Pantry received $3,310 from various residents and organizations.