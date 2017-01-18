Local named partner at accounting firm

The accounting firm of Beers, Hamerman, Cohen & Burger announced that a Monroe resident was one of three women have been named new partners in the firm.

Jessica McCauley specializes in providing accounting and auditing services to a variety of organizations including not-for-profits, manufacturing companies, and employee benefit plans. She joined Beers, Hamerman, Cohen & Burger in 2006 after spending five years with PwC, an international CPA firm. She is a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Connecticut Society of Certified Public Accountants (CTCPA). She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Connecticut in 1997 and received her CPA certificate in 2001.

A resident of Monroe, McCauley acts as Treasurer and board member of the Monroe Travel Basketball League as well as member of the Finance and Investment Committees of the Kennedy Center, Inc. In her free time, McCauley enjoys attending youth sports events, playing golf, spending time with family and friends, reading and traveling.

“As BHCB continues to enjoy unparalleled growth, and as we actively cultivate a company culture of inclusiveness and diversity, we are very excited to name three women as partners in the firm,” said Edward P. Burger, co-managing partner at BHCB.

Burger said the firm, which opened in Bridgeport and New Haven in 1959, always has embraced values that include giving back to the community and creating a welcoming workplace.

Beers, Hamerman, Cohen & Burger, PC is a full-service accounting and business consulting firm with offices in Fairfield and New Haven.