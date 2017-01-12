Monroe Courier

Wrestling: Masuk turns aside Barlow

By Monroe Courier on January 12, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The Masuk High wrestling team defeated Barlow/Immaculate, 51-25, in an SWC matchup on Wednesday night.

Results as follows:

170 Nick Garoffolo (JBI) win by pin over Matt Rodolfo (M) 2:34
182 Justin Scianna (M) win by pin over Ben Burrell (JBI) 1:13
195 CJ Zaccagnini (M) win by dec over Ben El-Wardany (JBI) 6-4
220 Matt Martino (M) win by forfeit
285 Tim Kwochka (M) win by injury default over Jack Scully (JBI)
106 Luke LaRiviere (M) win by forfeit
113 Cameron Hirsch (JBI) win by forefeit
120 Mike Fedorko (M) win by pin over Tom Licamele (JBI) :36
126 John Guimares (JBI) win by major dec over Sal Gambino (M) 14-3
132 Alex Klein Wassink (JBI) win by dec over Antonio DaElra (M) 9-3
138 Curtis Fedorko (M) win by pin over Gab Ortiz (JBI) 1:52
145 Jason Lobdell (M) win by forfeit
152 Brendan Attah-Agyeman (M) win by forfeit
160 Mike Klein Wassink (JBI) win by pin over Austin Pompa (M) :36

Related posts:

  1. Boys soccer: Barlow blanks Masuk
  2. Wrestling: Masuk competes in Trumbull Duals
  3. Wrestling: Pomperaug nicks Masuk
  4. Girls tennis: Barlow 6, Masuk 1

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Walsh's Wonderings — Starfish resolutions Next Post Community briefs Jan. 12
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress