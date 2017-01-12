Wrestling: Masuk turns aside Barlow

The Masuk High wrestling team defeated Barlow/Immaculate, 51-25, in an SWC matchup on Wednesday night.

Results as follows:

170 Nick Garoffolo (JBI) win by pin over Matt Rodolfo (M) 2:34

182 Justin Scianna (M) win by pin over Ben Burrell (JBI) 1:13

195 CJ Zaccagnini (M) win by dec over Ben El-Wardany (JBI) 6-4

220 Matt Martino (M) win by forfeit

285 Tim Kwochka (M) win by injury default over Jack Scully (JBI)

106 Luke LaRiviere (M) win by forfeit

113 Cameron Hirsch (JBI) win by forefeit

120 Mike Fedorko (M) win by pin over Tom Licamele (JBI) :36

126 John Guimares (JBI) win by major dec over Sal Gambino (M) 14-3

132 Alex Klein Wassink (JBI) win by dec over Antonio DaElra (M) 9-3

138 Curtis Fedorko (M) win by pin over Gab Ortiz (JBI) 1:52

145 Jason Lobdell (M) win by forfeit

152 Brendan Attah-Agyeman (M) win by forfeit

160 Mike Klein Wassink (JBI) win by pin over Austin Pompa (M) :36