Boys basketball: Falcons cage Panthers

The Joel Barlow High boys basketball team beat Masuk High, 63-46.
Matt McGannon scored a game-high 29 points for the Falcons, while Tom Rossini added 17.
For Masuk, Will Santee led the way with 10 points.
Masuk fell to 3-3.
