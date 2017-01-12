Monroe Courier

Boys basketball: Falcons cage Panthers

By Monroe Courier on January 12, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports, Sports Features, Sports Lead · 0 Comments

The Joel Barlow High boys basketball team beat Masuk High, 63-46.

Matt McGannon scored a game-high 29 points for the Falcons, while Tom Rossini added 17.

For Masuk, Will Santee led the way with 10 points.

Masuk fell to 3-3.

Related posts:

  1. Girls basketball: Barlow downs Masuk
  2. Boys volleyball: Masuk spikers take down Barlow
  3. Boys golf: Barlow defeats Masuk
  4. Wrestling: Masuk turns aside Barlow

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Vision services and an author will pop by the library this week
About author
Monroe Courier

Monroe Courier


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Monroe Courier

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Monroe Courier, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress