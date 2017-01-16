Monroe Courier

Police arrest New Haven man for burglary

By TinaMarie Craven on January 16, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

David Sullivan

Monroe Police arrested a New Haven man in connection with the burglary of a Wells Road Home that occurred on April 19, 2012.

At the time the homeowner reported that someone broke into their home and stole $93,225 worth of jewelry.

The Detective Division looked into some new information in 2016 that caused them to issue an arrest warrant for 39-year-old David Sullivan. Police arrested him on Jan. 13 and allegedly charged him with larceny and burglary. The police transported him to Bridgeport Superior Court on the day of his arrest.

His bond was set at $50,000.

 

