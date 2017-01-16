There are lots of little memories — cakes in the mail, family parties and picnics, a silent laugh that made her whole body shake. They add up to a life well-lived and a woman well-loved, Doris Weaver Grauel. At 88, Doris of Monroe, Conn. passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 13 at Geer Nursing Home. She will be missed.

Born in Stamford, Conn. to the late Helen and William Weaver, Doris was the last of the Weaver Clan. She was known as “Sis” to four brothers — William, Robert, Russell and John. After graduating from Stamford High School, Doris took on New York City at 17-years-old, studying at Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. Following the one-year program she worked at Newburgh Chemical Company as the secretary to the president. She then worked at Paillard-Bolex, a Swiss manufacturer of motion picture cameras. There she was the editor of The Bolex Reporter for about two years. Her last job was at Stamford Bank before she left the working world to raise three children.

Doris’ lifelong passion was her family. She was a seamstress, a pianist, a dancer, a dog lover. She did one-handed cartwheels, tended blooming flower and vegetable gardens, hosted many a family gathering and baked amazing pies and cakes and cookies. Outside of home life, Doris served in multiple positions at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Monroe. She was the treasurer of the Peter Pan Nursery School, taught Sunday school and was the president of the Episcopal Women’s Church Association in Monroe.

Doris is survived by her beloved husband, Howard Grauel Jr. She is also survived by three children: Dr. Laurie Grauel (David Herec), Attorney Melissa Grauel (Doug Craig) and Howard H. Grauel III; four grandchildren: Madeline (Justin) Poirier, Samuel Herec, Seth Craig and Gwendolyn Craig; sister-in-laws: Betty Weaver and Barbara Weaver; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the spring at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Stamford, Conn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doris’ name to the Geer Foundation, 77 S. Canaan Road, Canaan, CT, 06018. Please specify Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

— by the family