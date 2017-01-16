Obituary: Lauretta R. (Moquin) Loso, 88, formerly of Shelton

Lauretta R. (Moquin) Loso, 88, formerly of Shelton, retired secretary for Kolbe Cathedral High School, died Jan. 13, in Cambridge Manor.

Born in Fall River, Mass. to the late Herve and Eva Moquin.

Survivors include nine children, Lorraine Halica, Jacqueline Loso and Dianne Kranyak and her husband, Michael, all of South Carolina, Jeanne Mayo and her husband, Kenneth of Arizona, Yvonne Hines and her husband, Thomas of Meriden, Raymond Loso of Middletown, Annette Tait and her husband, David of Monroe, Michael Loso and his wife, Nicole of Georgia, and Denise Loso of Naugatuck, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Thursday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m., St. Jude’s Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe. Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours: Wednesday, 4-8 p.m., Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Road, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: American Cancer Society, 38 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT 06854.