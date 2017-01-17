Vavrek will not seek re-election

First Selectman Steve Vavrek released a statement this morning to announce his decision not to seek another term.

“I have decided that I will not seek re-election as your First Selectman in 2017. For 28 years, Teri and my family have been by my side during this marvelous era in our life. My friends and community partners have made these years very enjoyable as well,” Vavrek said. “Monroe has always been a great town and I am confident that we will continue to grow as a community.”

Vavrek has served Monroe for 28 of the 30 years that he has lived in town. In addition to his role as First Selectman he as has been a member of Parks and Recreation, the Town Council, Board of Finance and Monroe Republican Town Committee (MRTC). Outside of his political roles, Vavrek has also been involved in various community organizations.

He said that he looking forward to the next stage of his life and that he doesn’t have any regrets about his service to Monroe.

“We’ve accomplished a lot,” he said. “I’ve worked with a good team of people.”

Vavrek said that he decided not to seek re-election after last year’s budget cycle, but that he intends to continue being involved with the town.

“During those same years, I’ve been honored to serve our community as a Monroe Rotary Club member, past Monroe Jaycee President and Regional Director, past AYSO Coach and Regional Commissioner, Monroe Soccer Club Coach and first ever Coaching Director,” he said. “Being the moderator at Stepney Baptist Church and being the co-volunteer coordinator of Kids Kreation in the early 90’s were great memories as well.”

Vavrek said that Monroe has changed over the years and that he believes the town will benefit from new ideas and that it is time for “the next wave” to come in.

“Over the past 28 years, much has changed. In our town, in our region, in our state, in our country, and in our world, new, fresh ideas are being developed and must be listened to,” he said. “While we should admit that there is much to learn from the past, new eyes and fresh, bold new ideas are needed to move us all with the times.”