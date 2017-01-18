Kellogg announces run for First Selectman seat

On January 17, Monroe Town Council member Ken Kellogg announced his candidacy for First Selectman before the Monroe Republican Town Committee and received their overwhelming support.

Earlier this week, First Selectman Steve Vavrek announced that he would not be seeking re-election as Monroe First Selectman in the fall.

“Steve is a dedicated public servant, who always has the best of intentions for our town, and I thank him for his service to Monroe,” Kellogg said.

Kellogg’s campaign will be focused on keeping government small and taxes low, while still making proper and necessary investments in our community.

“We must do everything in our power to ease the tax burden on our residents,” he said. “My vision is to challenge ourselves and the way we do things in Town Hall, starting with a collaborative and comprehensive approach to strategic planning. I also look forward to the creation of clear, consistent and predictable processes focused on increasing customer service while identifying opportunities to lower the cost to taxpayers.”

Kellogg has a diverse background, a small business owner with decades of corporate senior management, local government, and public service experience.

“I have a proven track record of serving Monroe as a volunteer for 10 years, including the last two years on Town Council, where I spearheaded numerous vital municipal projects such as the creation of a new Health Department and a new senior tax relief program.”

“Ken’s strong work ethic and real business sense make him an ideal candidate for First Selectman that I am proud to support,” Town Council Vice Chairman Enid Lipeles said.

Kellogg and his wife, Mary, have lived in Monroe for 15 years. They have two children who attend Monroe public schools.

Kellogg said his campaign website, KelloggForMonroe.com, will be available soon for anyone interested in getting involved or obtaining further information.