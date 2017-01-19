No jail time for former PTO treasurer

Sarah Chiarelli, the former Monroe resident charged with embezzling from the Stepney Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) banking accounts in May 2015, was sentenced to an eight-year suspended sentence and five years of probation on Jan. 13.

Chiarelli’s lawyer, Frank Riccio, said she is making restitution and agreed to repay civil damages to the PTO in excess of $45,000.

The court also ruled that Chiarelli has to complete 200 hours of community service and that she is prohibited from taking a job where she handles money during her probation.

Susan Napolitano, PTO co-president, said the organization settled its civil action against Chiarelli at the time of the sentencing. She said Chiarelli is to pay $65,000 to the PTO and to date has re-paid an estimated $40,000 and a $5,000 credit that she returned at the time of her arrest.

“Ms. Chiarelli has not paid the additional monies owed in accordance with the stipulated judgment,” Napolitano said.

Call for punishment

At the sentencing, Napolitano and former PTO treasurer Amy Cameron spoke on behalf of more than 30 Monroe families at the sentencing.

Cameron had urged the judge to consider sentencing Chiarelli to jail for taking money that should have been used to fund programs at Stepney Elementary.

“I don’t think any words can properly convey the shock, disbelief and profound sadness we felt as a community when we learned Ms. Chiarelli had spent roughly our entire PTO annual net income over a two-year period. All our income was completely gone. Our PTO funds were so depleted that we couldn’t fund events at the end of the year, events that our children look forward to,” she said. “We had just finished our annual Parents Night Out fund-raiser, one of our largest and most profitable events, but rather than celebrating our success and enjoying the remainder of the school year, the PTO board was frantically going through financial statements, verifying bank balances, and conserving every penny just to close the year.”

Napolitano said that because Chiarelli had stolen from the PTO, parents of Stepney students were faced with the burden of funding programs they had already paid for.

“You cannot put a price tag on the humiliation, outrage and sleepless nights every board member has experienced due to her selfish behavior. You cannot put a price tag on the devastation her actions caused our school community. The mere repayment of monies is not sufficient,” she said.

Both Napolitano and Cameron said Chiarelli had not apologized or shown any remorse for stealing the PTO funds.

“When our children make bad decisions, and take actions that negatively affect those around us, we take steps to make sure that behavior does not repeat itself. More importantly, we teach them to apologize,” Napolitano said. “To date, Ms. Chiarelli has not apologized. She’s pled no contest. She’s never uttered the words I am guilty.”

The PTO chose not to comment on Chiarelli’s sentence.

The crime

The Monroe Police Department arrested Chiarelli for embezzling the PTO’s funds in May 2015. After Chiarelli’s attorney was notified of the arrest warrant, Chiarelli surrendered herself to the Monroe Police Department on May 21, 2015.

The police investigation revealed that Chiarelli was the only individual to have access to the PTO banking accounts.

An audit of the banking accounts conducted by detectives revealed that Chiarelli made a total of 226 illegitimate transactions totaling just over $45,000 embezzled for her personal use. These transactions were utilized for paying household expenses and a Disney World vacation, and included over $14,000 in cash withdrawals and close to $10,000 in checks, some made out to herself and deposited in her personal banking account.

Soon after these embezzlements were reported to police, Chiarelli moved from Monroe to Hicksville, N.Y.