Public calls for action in wake of Masuk student petition

Students and a parent spoke to the Board of Education about the need to take action in the wake of an incident at the high school that inspired a petition calling for the removal of a Masuk student.

The petition calls for the student, who is a minor, to be removed from the Masuk community due to his alleged involvement with “the social media attack on special need students and African Americans” was posted on Change.org on Jan. 10.

The petition includes screenshots of posts made by a student on an Instagram account which feature offensive comments relate to special needs and race as well as violent posts related to school shootings on the student’s social media.

Board of Education Chairman Donna Lane said that the school district is investigating the incident and the board is committed to safety of the students.

“Any type of discriminatory or inappropriate behavior within our district will not be tolerated. We along with law enforcement officials are continuing to work together on the recent issue of disturbing social media posts,” Lane said.

Lane also stated that the law regarding student privacy does not permit the Board of Education or the school district to reveal information about students, which limits what the board is allowed to say about the situation.

“As a board we continue to take this situation extremely seriously and we will continue to address this issue thoroughly and in compliance with all legal requirements,” she said.

Incident

Last week two Masuk students had a physical altercation with a third student over content that the student had posted on their social media pages. According to Reme Abdalah, the parent of one of the students who was suspended for the altercation, his child and another student attacked the third student because they were offended by the third student’s posts. Abdalah said that the altercation occurred when the two students approached the third student about offensive social media posts.

“I was not happy that a physical altercation happened,” he said.

While Abdalah said he doesn’t know if the third student was punished for the offensive posts, he said that he’s “confident that the consequences were handled appropriately” by the school district.

Abdalah said he would like to have an open dialogue with the family of the third student and that he hopes the student receives “psychological support” and that he does not want to “vilify” the student. He said he reached out to the family of the third student last week and that he “feels for what they may be facing,”

He also said that his child had an altercation with the third student about the offensive social media posts last year, that the district dealt with.

He said that he hopes that this recent incident will drive the school district to change how it handles bullying situations in school and online and to involve the student body in making the change.

“It’s a tragedy that it happened but it’s highlighting some things we need to improve and hopefully will improve,” Abdalah said.

The Courier was unable to get a comment from the family of the third student. However, people claiming to be relatives of the third student posted Facebook comments on the Courier’s previous petition article said the student does not have psychological issues and that the student did not have a malicious intent when making the social media posts.

Petition

Within less than 24 hours of being posted, a petition to move one of Masuk High School’s students to an alternative school setting received more than 1,800 signatures, since being posted last week the petition has garnered more than 3,000 signatures.

“As a school who encourages diversity and loves and supports our special needs students, we find it very difficult to maintain peace and focus on our academics,” the petition read. “As a community, we understand the challenges that our special needs students face everyday and we strive to see them succeed and most of all see them happy and provide an everyday oasis free of judgement and alienation.”

The petition, which is directed to the Monroe Board of Education, Masuk Principal Joe Kobza and Vice Principal Mark Schwartz demands that the school take action against the student.

“[He] has disrupted our education and poses a distraction to our academics. The students of Masuk High School seek justice to the highest extent possible against [him] and anyone involved in the deplorable actions placed onto social media. Suspension is not enough, we seek more, much more. It is despicable and disgusting how one human can be so malicious and still stand by his actions even after retaliation and outroar,” it said. “Monroe Board Of Education, please stand by our motto and lead by example in our efforts to have justice served as it was intended.”

Public concerns

During the public participation portion of the meeting Abdalah and two students spoke about the ongoing issue at Masuk.

“Students don’t feel safe anymore,” Kanu Caplash a Masuk student said to school board members.

He urged the board to take action and utilize the spotlight and momentum that the petition has brought to the district.

“Why don’t we have a conversation with these students? Our punishment system is archaic,” he said. “[Bullies] don’t care about detentions, they don’t care about suspensions. They have deeper issues — the way they express their anger and I think as a school district we need to address that.”

Evan Fahr, a student at Masuk said that the school should consider adopting a policy that prohibits digital bullying, making the point that the school can only do so much during the school day when online bullying happens outside the those hours.

Abdalah, who is also a parent of a child with Down syndrome, said that the incident made him feel “uncomfortable” to live in Monroe. He said that the images on the student’s social media pages “were utterly disturbing.”

“Something has to change and let’s put something into motion because right now people do not feel safe,” Abdalah said.

Administrative response

While Kobza said he can’t comment on the specifics of the situation he said that the school is working to resolve it.

“We’re working with a number of different agencies in town to get to the bottom of the situation,” he said.

In response to the petition, Kobza sent the following email to Masuk parents on Jan. 14:

“On Monday, it came to our attention that there was an inappropriate and offensive social media posting in our community, which caused a disruption to our school. We immediately responded and began an ongoing investigation, working in partnership with the Monroe Police Department, Board of Education and the Superintendent,” Kobza said. “As always, the safety of our students is our primary concern. In addition to the immediate consequences, our ongoing investigation and future actions are dedicated to continuing to ensure the physical and emotional safety of all members of the Masuk community.”

Kobza also said that he will provide updates as they become available.

The Courier contacted Monroe Superintendent Jim Agostine about the petition. He replied that he could not comment on the individual student’s situation.

“I’m not at liberty to release that kind of information,” he said.

He also said that he could not confirm that the person who posted the petition to Change.org is a student, however the petition creator claims to be a senior at Masuk.

“We are taking this situation very seriously, as we always do when it concerns student safety,” Agostine said. “This is a very unfortunate situation.”