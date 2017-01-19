Community briefs Jan. 19

Snowflake Night

On Saturday, Jan. 21, 1-3 p.m. Children ages six to 10 can attend a crafting event. The Trumbull Nature and Arts Center (TNAC), located at 7115 Main Street, Rt. 25, is offering the program. Learn about Van Gogh’s Starry Night painting and paint your own snowflake pastel and paper masterpiece. Cost: $20/child. Space is limited. Registration is required. Visit trumbullnatureandartscenter.org for more information and to register.

Business programs

The Edith Wheeler Memorial Library will be hosting a series of business programs with Monroe’s Chamber of Commerce and Greater Bridgeport SCORE. The third installment of the series, the “How to Compete with Big Box Retailers with Cliff Ennico” program is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 6 p.m.

Songs from the Heart program

The Trumbull Arts Commission presents Songs from the Heart, a program of love songs and standards on Sunday Feb. 26, at 1:30 p.m., at The Center at 23 Priscilla Place in Trumbull.

The program features Michael Jovovich, Dr. Joe Utterback, Tony LaVorgna, Brian Coralian, Nick Macri and Eric Nyquist.

Cabaret seating. Doors open at 1 p.m. Bring your own refreshments. Pre-purchase of tickets is necessary. Cost is $5 per person.

For tickets, call Emily Areson at the Arts office at 203-452-5065.

Near & Far Aid holds annual spring gala

Near & Far Aid will host its 22nd annual Spring Gala to raise funds for Fairfield County’s poverty-fighting organizations on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m., at Mitchells store in Westport. This year’s theme, “Sky’s the Limit — the Ultimate (indoor) Rooftop Party,” will feature a model runway fashion show showcasing Brunello Cucinelli’s spring 2017 collection and a music concert by NYC’s, 45 Riots. There also will be live and silent auctions.

For tickets, at $350, with a limited number of premium seating tickets available for $400, visit nearandfaraid.org. For more information visit nearandfaraid.org or facebook.com/NearandFarAid.

On Your Feet

The Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers a trip to Broadway on April 12 that includes family-style Italian lunch with dessert at Buca di Beppo and choice of On Your Feet, the story of Emilio and Gloria Estafan, or Cirque Du Soleil Paramour, a show about a young actress who is forced to choose between love and art. The cost of $209 per person includes transportation, orchestra/front mezzanine tickets, lunch and gratuities.

Full payment due by March 1 to Angela McKelvey, 273A Agawam Lane, Stratford 06614.

For more information, see the GBRTA web site at www.gbrta.org or contact Lois Hoyt 203-261-6693.