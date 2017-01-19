Teen Advisory Board meeting this week at the library

Teen Advisory Board

Teens in seventh through twelfth grade are invited to attend the Teen Advisory Board meeting on Jan. 23 at 4 p.m.

World of coffee

The library will host a presentation on Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. by Gerry Nicholls about coffee. The presentation will discuss health benefits of coffee as well as how it’s grown, traded and prepared. Register online at www.ewml.org.

February book discussion

The library announced that Kitchens of the Great Midwest will be the February’s book. Come share a lively discussion with us. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the front desk one month prior to the discussion date. No registration necessary.

T-Shirt scarves for teens

On Feb. 6 the library will host a t-shirt scarves workshops for teens at 4 p.m. Kids in grades six through 12 can make these great accessories by painting, cutting and stretching old t-shirts.

Raid your closets or shop the thrift stores. Participants must bring two cotton t-shirts, men’s size XL or larger. Register online at www.ewml.org.