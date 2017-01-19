Monroe Courier

Wrestling: Pomperaug turns back Masuk

By Monroe Courier on January 19, 2017

The Masuk High wrestling team dropped a 42-33 SWC decision to Pomperaug High of Southbury.

Results as follows:

170 Tim Cocchiola (P) pin Rodolfo Mathews :55

182 Carlo Zaccagnini (M) pin Grogory Gulick 2:30

195 Justin Scianna (M) pin Garrett Uliano 1:48

220 Andrew Anglace (P) pin Matt Martino 1:09

285 Tim Kwochka (M) pin Louis Lucatino 1:25

106 Andrew Carter (P) forfeit         

113 Luke LaRiviere (M) forfeit

120 Mike Fedorko (M) forfeit

126 Nicholas Korzan (P) dec Zach Minch 4-3

132 Dan Germaine (P) dec Tore Gambino 10-5

138 Kyle Sheehan (P) pin Curtis Fedorko 4:51

145 Jason Lobdell (M) dec Mark Manson 4-3

152 Grant Horn (P) forfeit

160 Matt Pangle (P) forfeit

Masuk 13-9, SWC 2-3.

