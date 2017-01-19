Wrestling: Pomperaug turns back Masuk

The Masuk High wrestling team dropped a 42-33 SWC decision to Pomperaug High of Southbury.
Results as follows:
170 Tim Cocchiola (P) pin Rodolfo Mathews :55
182 Carlo Zaccagnini (M) pin Grogory Gulick 2:30
195 Justin Scianna (M) pin Garrett Uliano 1:48
220 Andrew Anglace (P) pin Matt Martino 1:09
285 Tim Kwochka (M) pin Louis Lucatino 1:25
106 Andrew Carter (P) forfeit
113 Luke LaRiviere (M) forfeit
120 Mike Fedorko (M) forfeit
126 Nicholas Korzan (P) dec Zach Minch 4-3
132 Dan Germaine (P) dec Tore Gambino 10-5
138 Kyle Sheehan (P) pin Curtis Fedorko 4:51
145 Jason Lobdell (M) dec Mark Manson 4-3
152 Grant Horn (P) forfeit
160 Matt Pangle (P) forfeit
Masuk 13-9, SWC 2-3.