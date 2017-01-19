Boys hockey: Begin hat trick propels Masuk

Masuk High’s boys hockey team shut out the visiting Shepaug-led co-op squad 8-0, at the Rinks at Shelton, on Wednesday night.

Elijah Begin had a natural hat-trick, scoring three goals in succession, with two in the second period, and one in the third.

Nikita Kizmitski scored twice and added two assists, Colin Raymond had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Cirillo and Sean Squibb scored. Adam Montague had a pair of assists, and Geoff Takacs and Brendan Andros added helpers.

Starting goaltender Tag Weiss played until late in the third period when Evan Lagaurda, a forward, suited up as the backup goaltender for the game, came in and preserved the shutout with a save just before the final horn.