Art on the Stepney Green seeks submissions for 2017

The Save Our Stepney Task Force had a great first year with it’s Art on the Stepney Green program.

Three accomplished artists brought their works and displayed them on the Green from March to November of 2016. Each artist had multiple sculptures stationed around the Green. People visited the Green to view the sculptures and many had great compliments on the SOS initiative to bring Art to the Stepney side of Monroe.

2017 is the bicentennial of the Stepney Green, 1817 – 2017 and Art on the Green will be part of other plans SOS has for the year long celebration of the historic Green.

The Save Our Stepney Task Force is again planning for 2017 Art on the Stepney Green by offering a call for public art. They are seeking sculptors and artists for public art exhibitions on the Stepney Green located in Monroe, Conn.

Respondents will be juried by the Save Our Stepney Review Committee. Exhibitions are held on the Stepney Green – 1.2 acres with the gazebo and Memorial Garden, where the art will be on display for a three month period. Artists are encouraged to submit a digital portfolio of sculptures for exhibit. The sculptures should be large enough to be viewed from the streetside.

Send digital portfolios and contact information to Lee Hossler or for more information about the Art on the Green program, contact him at [email protected] or 203-261-5702, to receive a Public Art Application packet.