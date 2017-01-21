Parks and Rec offers jewelry workshop

For additional program information and registration, visit the Parks and Recreation website at www.MonroeRec.org. Please register early to secure your spot and avoid having programs cancelled due to low enrollment.

ArtSmart! Studio

Text a friend and meet at the ArtSmart! Studio located at 152 Lynn Drive for a creative evening out. This monthly workshop series provides a great opportunity to socialize in a safe setting with other creative minds and projects sure to please the more sophisticated tween artist. February project is pop art hearts using block printmaking. Workshop is for 10-14 year olds on Friday, Feb. 10 from 7:00-9:30 p.m. Fee: $35 resident/$40 non-resident. For program information, contact Kathy Vincent at [email protected].

Aqua Cycling

Aqua Cycling is a spinning class and aqua aerobics class rolled into one. It offers not only impressive fitness benefits, such as a 600-900 calories per hour burned, but also healing and rehabilitative effects. This one hour-long class will begin with a warm-up, followed by 30-40 minutes of main sets, and finish with stretching and a cool-down. Water shoes and bathing suits are required; adequate hydration before class is encouraged. Register soon as there are only a few openings left in the Monday 6 to 7 p.m. class in Session 1 (Jan. 30–Feb. 13) and Session 2 (Feb. 27–March 20).

Youth Swim Lessons

Lessons for children ages four and up are based on a logical, six level progression that helps swimmers develop their water safety, survival and swimming skills. It is designed to give participants a positive learning experience. The prerequisite for each level is the successful demonstration of skills from the preceding level, except for Level 1, which has no prerequisites. Maximum of 6 participants per class for Levels 1-3. Maximum of eight participants per class for levels 4 and 5. Session 6: Mon/Tue/Thur, Feb. 13–28 (no class Feb. 20). Times: 6:15-6:45 p.m. (Levels 1, 2) and 6:45-7:45 p.m. (Levels 3,4,5). Registration deadline: Feb. 5. Fees: Level 1 and 2 $60 resident/$70 non-resident; Level 3 and higher: $70 resident/$80 non-resident.

Yogalates

Use the disciplines of pilates and yoga for better overall conditioning. Pilates focuses on the core and moving correctly from the inside out; improve posture and start feeling long and lean. Yoga incorporates balance, breathing and the benefit of a focused stretch. Feel good all over. Classes are at Chalk Hill on Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Session 4: Feb. 27–March 27. Session 5: April 10–May 8. Fees: $60 resident/$70 non-resident.

Jewelry Design

Come to this beginner beading class and spark your creative side. Design and complete a one of a kind bracelet with genuine stones and pearls. Class held Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6:30-8 p.m. Location: Chalk Hill. Fee: $25 resident/$35 non-resident.

2017 Summer Job Applications

The Monroe Parks and Recreation Department is currently accepting applications for summer jobs and will do so until Friday, March 17 (Monday, April 17 for SFD Counselor/CIT). The following positions are available to be applied for at this time: Admissions Monitor, Seasonal Park Security/Boat Ramp Attendant, Park Maintainer 1-3, Lifeguard 1-3, Swim Instructor, Summer Fun Days Counselor/CIT. All lifeguard applicants (new and returning) must attach a copy of all pertinent certifications or the application will not be accepted. Job descriptions and applications can be obtained at the office Monday–Thursday from 8:30–4:30 and Friday 8:30-1:30 or downloaded from www.monroerec.org. All applicants must be 16 years old by May 1, 2017 to be eligible for employment (CITs must be 15-years-old by June 1, 2017).