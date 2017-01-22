Police logs Jan. 9 to Jan. 12

The Monroe Police Department responded to 35 alarms, 24 medical emergencies one 911 hang-up between Jan. 9 and Jan. 12.

Monday, Jan. 9

2:06 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision.

5:34 — Car accident reported on Route 25. A car collided with UPS truck.

5:36 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

11:52 — Car accident reported at the intersection of Route 25 and Route 59. Two vehicles were in a collision.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

7:35 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision.

7:46 — Car accident reported on Hiram Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

12:59 p.m. — Car accident reported on Moose Hill Road. Two cars were in a collision.

2:20 — Burglary reported on Horizon Court. A person reported that someone came in through a open window and ransacked their house. The person said that iPads were missing and the safe was open.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

7:40 a.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision.

Thursday, Jan. 12

3:00 p.m. — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

3:51 — Criminal arrest reported on Stanley Road. Police arrested 33-year-old Orrawee Dias for alleged disorderly conduct. She was released on a $500 bond.

7:33 — Car accident reported on Route 25. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

Friday, Jan. 13

12:19 p.m. — Larceny reported on Horizon Court. A person said items were stolen during a move to Milford.

7:27 — Motor vehicle arrest reported on Route 25. Police arrested 45-year-old Lucas Pettway for allegedly driving without insurance and driving with a broken light.

Saturday, Jan. 14

12:40 a.m. — DUI reported on Route 25. Police arrested 28-year-old Enrique Mendoza for an alleged DUI, failure to have license and failure to stay in his lane. He was released on a $500 bond.

4:55 p.m. — Car accident reported on Fan Hill Road. A vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. No injuries reported.

5:11 — Car accident reported on Route 111. Two cars were in a collision, no injuries reported.

5:26 — Criminal arrest reported on Route 111. Police arrested 38-year-old Thomas O’Neil 27-year-old Danielle Kowal and 23-year-old Louis Bottone for alleged larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny after a store reported a shoplifting at Stop and Shop.

5:57 — Complaint reported on Crestwood Road. Person said they received threatening phone calls.

8:29 — Car accident reported on Elm Street. Two cars were in a collision.