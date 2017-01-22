Writer’s bloc: Would you get a tattoo?

“Penelope.”
“Penelope Plodhopper.”
“Where in tarnation are you girl?”
“Get your dang-fangled pretty little butt down here so we can get going.”
Tried and tested by the youngling, Mother Teresa stressed urgency.
“Fantasy Island.”
“Good gracious.”
Muted thoughts pillaged Mother Teresa, “What next.”
Keeping with their polluted and ever evolving traditions the Empty Bottles Motorcycle Club yielded yet another befuddled decision. A decision which, when made and handed down regarding one of the girls, was to be executed by Mother Teresa in a prompt and orderly manner.
Thus Mother Teresa, Teresa Anna Elizabeth Gloria Cocogigio, daughter of the late Little Joe Cocogigio, beseeched her charge, “Come along now.”
“So precious.”
“You look beautiful.”
The wort patronizing Little Joe’s garage had fermented circa morning maniac music. Prerequisites for membership: consume massive quantities of beer, ingest various un-prescribed prescription medication, read the club copy of Oblomov, honestly earn at least enough, have no less than one tattoo and maintain a dysfunctional loyalty to the dysfunctional family known as Empty Bottles M.C. No hang-arounds, no affiliations, just loyalty to the club, its members and those under its care. (Nothing in their by-laws about motorcycles? Harrumph.)
And so it was, Sunday past, church was called to order.
From a salvaged Chrysler Cordoba front seat (soft Corinthian leather no doubt) serving as the presider’s throne Roarke, otherwise known as Boss and the one and only president the club had ever had, opened mass.
The recording secretary pulled roll call.
“All present.”
“Old business?”
None.
“New business?”
Guffaw.
Boss was in rarified form.
Laughter spilled until all present nearly puddled.
“Call to order.”
“Move to executive session.” (No irony here?) (The only ones present at church and always the only ones present were members.)
“All in favor.”
“Nays.”
All were in favor.
“So noted.”
“Herve.”
“Yes Boss.”
“Out.”
Guffaw and then some.
Herve, not understanding why he was culled and somewhat dejected, left.
Guffaw and more.
“No record of executive session.”
None ever.
“No discussion.”
None ever.
“Move to adjourn.”
“So moved.”
The road leading into the abandoned quarry cleared, the boulders standing guard removed, the floor swept of roughness and smoothed, high walls stood tall, a majestic temple to a mystical event.
As instructed, “Where the fire burns.” Mother Teresa arrived with Penelope.
All present encircled. An island of love.
Mother Teresa, Penelope, Herve, and Boss ascended and formed the center and highest point of the island.
From the tattered copy Boss began to read, “A close, daily intimacy between two people has to be paid for: it requires a great deal of experience of life, logic, and warmth of heart on both sides to enjoy each other’s good qualities without being irritated by each other’s shortcomings and blaming each other for them.”
Boss continued, “Herve.”
“Yes Boss.”
“Would you get a tattoo signifying your commitment to Penelope?”
“Yes Boss.”
“Penelope. Would you get a tattoo signifying your commitment to Herve?”
“Yes Boss.”
“Mother Teresa.”
“Yes Boss.”
“Would you allow your child to get a tattoo?”
“Yes Boss.”
Writers’ Bloc:
Writers’ Bloc appears in the Monroe Courier to present the work of the members of the Writers’ Workshop conducted monthly at the Edith Wheeler Memorial Library and open to all aspiring wordsmiths.
Writer’s bloc: Would you get a tattoo?
By J.R. Jurzynski on January 22, 2017 in Commentary · 0 Comments
