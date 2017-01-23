Sredzinski pushes to improve 911 dispatch

State Rep. J.P. Sredzinski said he hopes to make it easier for 911 dispatchers to pinpoint the exact locations of callers from mobile phones so first responders can arrive at the scene more quickly.

He submitted potentially life-saving legislation that requires 911 calls to be routed to the nearest public safety answering point – a staffed 24-hour emergency call center.

Sredzinski is a public safety dispatcher supervisor himself and knows firsthand the challenges of fielding misdirected 911 emergency calls from cell phone users.

“We can’t help you if we can’t find you,” Sredzinski said. “There’s nothing more frustrating than when someone is having a medical emergency and they cannot tell you where they are.”

Currently, while dispatchers can find someone’s location when they call 911 from a landline phone, it is much more difficult to find someone when they call from a mobile phone. According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an estimated 70% of 911 calls are placed from wireless phones. The FCC notes how the phones are mobile and therefore not associated with a fixed location like a landline phone.

“We live in a society where a smartphone app like Uber knows exactly where you are, but not 911 dispatchers. The 911 dispatch that you reach depends on the phone you have, the tower you hit, and the provider you have,” he said.

Sredzinski said that this technology exists and it just needs to be available for public safety dispatchers to use.

“Keeping the residents of Connecticut safe is my utmost priority,” he said. “I believe this legislation will help us do that.”