Parent responds to Masuk petition

To the Editor:

I am a parent of two students in the Monroe school system, one at Masuk. I am writing this letter in support of all the students who came together, recognized the hate and potential risk for violence upon our community, brought it to the administration and came together in a peaceful manner to protest this activity in our community. Instead of punishing these kids for their “fascist” and “extreme” behavior (really?), let’s applaud their efforts for sounding the alarm on this individual who obviously has either dangerous mental health issues and/or a lack of a moral compass, either of which needs to be dealt with immediately.

Please take a close look at the disturbing visuals he posted about mass terror and violence. What is most important here? Respecting this kid’s first amendment right or recognizing and stopping this behavior to protect a community at large? I vote for the latter. As a licensed mental health professional, anyone who posts such hateful messaging with the ability to find humor in mass casualties and destruction needs attention.

And that is what these students are doing. And thank God for that. Do you realize how many individuals with the potential for hate crimes post their vile thoughts on social media (and no one notices until after a tragedy occurs?) These students at Masuk are vigilant and should be commended for keeping their eyes open on social media and taking appropriate action. Let’s look at the bigger picture here folks.