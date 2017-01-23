Monroe schools open kindergarten registration

Registration for children eligible to start Kindergarten in the fall of 2017 is now taking place.
Under Connecticut State law, to be eligible for kindergarten in the fall of 2017, children must be at least five-years-old on or before Dec. 31, 2017.
Pick up a registration packet, to begin the kindergarten registration process with Monroe Public Schools at your district elementary school office.
For more information contact your district school:
- Fawn Hollow Elementary School at 345 Fan Hill Road call 203-452-2923.
- Monroe Elementary School at 375 Monroe Turnpike call 203-452-2870.
- Stepney Elementary School at 180 Old Newtown Road call 203-452-2885.