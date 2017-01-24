Town accepting nominations for Outstanding Citizen 2017

A committee representing a cross-section of community life in Monroe is calling for nominations for Monroe’s Outstanding Citizen for 2017.
The award — administered through the First Selectman’s office — went to Nancy Zorena in 2016, Deb Heim in 2015, Diane Mellon in 2014, Enid Lipeles in 2013, Karen Burnaska in 2012 and Bernie Sippin in 2011.
Criteria to be applied:
- Outstanding achievement
- Exceptional volunteerism
- Humanitarian service
- Lifetime distinction
- Act of courage
- Philanthropic activities
- Raising the profile/image of Monroe
All Monroe residents are eligible to nominate candidates. The deadline is Jan. 27. Names should be submitted by e-mail or letter, giving a description of the candidate’s qualifications in 100 words or less.
They should be sent to Marven Moss at [email protected] or 110 Church St., Monroe, CT 06468.
A full profile on each nominee is to be compiled by the committee as part of the selection process before the recipient is announced early in 2017.
The award is to be presented at a Town Council meeting May 8. At that time a video profile of the honoree is to be premiered and a one-of-a-kind award to be unveiled. A reception open to the public precedes the presentations.
Organizations represented on the committee and their representatives:
- Monroe Historical Society, Karen Cardi, former president
- Monroe Senior Citizen Center, Cathy Belanger
- Edith Wheeler Memorial Library, Lorna Rhyins, adult services librarian
- Monroe Arts Council, Barbara Haeger, past president
- WMNR Fine Arts Radio, Jane Stadler, operations manager
- Monroe Police Department, Chief John Salvatore
- Monroe Farmers’ Market: Amy Primorac
- Monroe Chamber of Commerce: Ray Giovanni, president
- Monroe Lions Club: Frank Bent, president
- Historian: Kevin Daly
- Member-at-large: Marven Moss