School notes Jan. 25

Samford University

Haddon F. Smith made the dean’s list at Samford University. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework.

American International

Justin Cohen made the dean’s list at American International College. Dean’s List students are full-time students with a grade point average between 3.3 and 4.0.

Assumption College

Megan Wyckoff made the dean’s list at Assumption College. Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a five-class, 15-credit semester.

Wheaton College

Nicole Blaskewicz made the dean’s list at Wheaton College. To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Clemson

Cynthia Giancaspro graduated from Clemson University with a Master of Science in Biological Sciences. Giancaspro was among more than 1,300 students who received degrees in the Dec. 15 graduation ceremony at Littlejohn Coliseum.

Rhode Island

The University of Rhode Island announced that the following students made the dean’s list: Kelly Anne Halloran, Julia Teresa Hall, Nicola M. Coppotelli, Christopher M. Rubis, Lindsey Elizabeth Fontneau, Samantha Marie Roma, Amelia Rose Gouveia and Brooke T. Hine. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average.

James Madison

James Madison University announced that Isabella Pizzoli and Lauren Nolan made the dean’s list.

Western Connecticut State

The following students made the dean’s list at Western Connecticut State University:

Kelly Bodnar, Abigail Defeo, Samantha Garcia, Jesse Kendler, Phoebe Malachowski-Ciotti, Jack McCandless, Kyle O’Malley, Jessica Orzechowski, Kayla Porricelli, Samantha Post, Corey Stepeck, Emily Swift, Matthew Ulman, Ralph Venezia, Kyle Walsh and Briana Wright.