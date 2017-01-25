Where Angels Play Foundation releases book

Bill Lavin, founder of the Where Angels Play Foundation, published a book chronicling how a group of firefighters, families and volunteers built 26 playgrounds in honor of the victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting.

Lanvin said that the impact of Superstorm Sandy and the school shooting “became a call to action.”

Working with dozens of fire and police departments in the tristate area, small businesses, local unions, elected officials, town and city authorities, and the families of those lost at the Sandy Hook tragedy, Lavin and his team set out to build 26 playgrounds in 26 storm-ravaged communities to honor the spirit, personality and character of each of the 26 victims.

Lavin’s book chronicles the experience, including the many “miracles” he and his team encountered.

“If you asked yourself what these four events have in common, you would quickly think of death, destruction, chaos, and desperation. We founded the Where Angels Play Foundation and Sandy Ground Project to create joyful places to play, provide hope, recovery, and a return to family values in the wake of tragedy to honor these children, teachers, and first responders,” says Lavin. “The book shares our incredible journey building each playground, the wonderful communities, and the mini-miracles that happened along the way.”

All proceeds raised from the sale of the book, will go towards the Foundation’s mission to build playgrounds in needy communities across the country and name each in memory of a victim of horrific violence or terminal illness.

Since completing The Sandy Ground Project, the Where Angels Play Foundation has built playgrounds in Mississippi, Massachusetts and New Jersey – 39 in all — and continues to spread the mission of honor and healing.

For more information visit whereangelsplayfoundation.org.