John Tischio Sr.

John Michael Tischio, Sr., 81, died on Jan. 17.

To be closer to family, John recently moved from his home of thirty years in West Peabody, Mass. to Monroe, Conn.

He was born August 9, 1935 in Newark, NJ to Michael Tischio and Geraldine “Julia” Russonella Tischio and is predeceased by his sister Donna Tischio Alexander.

He lived his life to the fullest enjoying, among other things, baseball, music, cooking, reading, and travel. His greatest passion, however, was opera. He spent the last three decades of his life as President of the New England Opera Club, giving opera-related tours, and teaching opera appreciation classes in and around his home in Massachusetts.

He is survived by his five children: Vicki and husband Rob Henninger, Patty and husband Michael Gurnari, Dina and husband Michael Lago, son John and wife Lynn Tischio, Carla and husband Mark Forlenzo, and their mother Patricia Surmonte Tischio. He was also a grandfather to nine grandchildren: Michael, Katie, and Jack Lago; Frankie Gurnari; Teresa and Julia Forlenzo; and Johnny, Alex, and Christopher Tischio. John’s appetite for life inspired all who knew him.

A mass celebrating his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 at Holy Family Church 28 Brookline Avenue Nutley, NJ, followed by a burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery 125 Central Ave. East Orange, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in John’s memory to the Office of Planned Giving, The Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center, New York, NY 10023, or [email protected] Be sure to note John M. Tischio in check memo.

