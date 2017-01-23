CT gas prices drop a cent; national holds steady

Average gas prices on the national and statewide levels appear to be in reverse compared to this time last week, says AAA Northeast.

Today’s (Jan. 23) Connecticut price averages $2.46, $.02 cents less compared to this time last week. On the National level, average prices are flat — at $2.31 — compared to this time last week.

Industry experts believed the OPEC oil agreement calling for global production cuts would impact prices, but because there has been an increase in US oil production and drilling activities, prices appear to be on the decline here and could possibly have a negative effect on OPEC’s plan to rebalance the global market.

AAA’s weekly survey of prices in Connecticut’s four regional areas as follows:

Greater Bridgeport/Stamford $2.55

New Haven/Meriden $2.44

Greater Hartford $2.44

New London/Norwich $2.42

Statewide average $2.46

Today, South Carolina registers the lowest average at $2.07, followed by Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi at $2.11. Hawaii continues to lead the pack with highest prices in the nation at $3.07 followed by California at $2.0. Connecticut continues to hold steady at 9th place in terms of the highest state prices in the nation.

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with 61 offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire and New York, providing more than 2 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance, and auto-related services.