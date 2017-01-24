Obituary: Ada Rose Monaco Mucherino, 91, of Trumbull

Ada Rose Monaco Mucherino, 91, of Trumbull, bookkeeper for the Town of Trumbull Board of Education, wife of the late Dominic Patsy Mucherino, died Jan. 20, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born on March 7, 1925, in Bridgeport.

Survived by three children, Kenneth Mucherino and his wife, Susan of Monroe, Lawrence Mucherino and his wife, Anna of Trumbull and Barbara Mucherino Plavnicky and her husband, Ronald of Milford, sisters- and brothers-in- law, Marie Wade of Newtown, Ann Carol Mucherino of Virginia, Nicholas Mucherino of Milford, Joseph Mucherino and his wife, Judy of Trumbull and Peter Mucherino of Fairfield, four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, Ralph and Robert Monaco (Monaco Construction Co.) and her sister, Theresa Quinn.

Services: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 10 a.m., St. Stephen Church, 6948 Main Street, Trumbull.

Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, Trumbull.