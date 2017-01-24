Obituary: John Michael Tischio Sr., 81, of Monroe

John Michael Tischio Sr., 81, of Monroe, formerly of West Peabody, Mass., died Jan. 17.

Born Aug. 9, 1935, in Newark, N.J. to the late Michael Tischio and Geraldine “Julia” Russonella Tischio.

Also predeceased by sister, Donna Tischio Alexander.

Survived by five children, Vicki and husband, Rob Henninger, Patty and husband, Michael Gurnari, Dina and husband, Michael Lago, son, John and wife, Lynn Tischio, Carla and husband, Mark Forlenzo, and their mother, Patricia Surmonte Tischio, and nine grandchildren.

Services: Friday, Jan. 27, 10:30 a.m., Holy Family Church, 28 Brookline Avenue, Nutley, N.J, followed by a burial in Holy Sepulcher Cemetery, 125 Central Ave., East Orange, N.J.

Memorial contributions: the Office of Planned Giving, The Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center, New York, NY 10023, or [email protected].