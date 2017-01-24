Boys swim: Masuk back in the win column

The Masuk High boys swim team got past Woodland High of Beacon Falls last Friday, earning a 97-77 victory.

It was the second win of the season for the Panthers (2-4) and snapped a four-meet losing streak.

Masuk has been in its fair share of meets this season, but came up a bit short in a couple that could have ended up in the win column. One meet that Masuk head coach Tom Harkins continues to look back on was a tough 86-84 loss to Seymour on Dec. 23.

“We were right there and it came down to the last event,” said Harkins. “But that just seems like the kind of season we are having. We haven’t been at 100 percent with illnesses and that has hurt our depth at times.

“But it certainly is not from a lack of effort. These kids are working hard and pushing to get better each time out. So that is encouraging and hopefully we can put a few more meets into the win column before the season is done.”

Another meet that coach Harkins wish he could have back was the tough 97-83 loss to Shelton on Dec. 30.

The Panthers actually broke out on top, with divers Hunter Sevc (first) and Omar Al-Hamwy (second) helping Masuk get out to a 45-27 advantage after five events, before the Gaels came back to win the meet.

“The turning point came in the 200 freestyle relay,” said Harkins. “We were still ahead 67-53 but our foursome was disqualified and Shelton took first and second and took over the lead.”

Senior co-captain Eric DeMace swam to a first place finish in the 50 freestyle, with freshman William Briand taking first in the 100 freestyle. Masuk did show some depth, with junior Donald (DJ) Wheeler taking two second-place finishes, in the 200 and 500 freestyle, and sophomore Peyton Sullivan taking third in the 500 freestyle.

“We have been getting consistent contributions from Eric and William in every meet,” said Harkins. “Eric and our other senior captain Kyle Collins have been good leaders along with our other two seniors Kanu Caplash and Karl Roper.”

Masuk also has a solid group of juniors in Wheeler, Jordan Vaglivelo and Matt Pearson, along with Riley Bachard and James Stead who are putting up some competitive times.

Masuk came right out and took the lead against Woodland with the foursome of Briand, DeMace, Caplash and Zachary Thornton taking first place in the 200 medley relay with an effort of 2:00.15.

Collins swam to a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle at 2:03.33 and Briand took first in the 100 backstroke. The Panthers pulled away taking first, second and third in two events to pile up the points.

Caplash was first in the 200 IM at 2:16.22, with Bachard second and Pearson third. Briand had his second first-place finish in the 100 freestyle at 52.26, with Thornton second and Collins third.

Caplash swam to his second first-place finish winning the 100 butterfly in 55.63, with Bachard finishing second. Pearson swam to victory in the 500 freestyle, with James O’Shaughnessy finishing third.

The Panthers will be back home next Tuesday Jan. 31, when they host Joel Barlow.